DH Evening Brief: SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification; FSSAI enquiry into Nestle over sugar level in baby foods

A polling official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) kept inside a strong room ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.
Credit: PTI Photo
The Supreme Court on Thursday said that everything about the EVMs cannot be suspected and sanctity of the electoral process must be maintained, while reserving judgment on a plea for raising VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) counts to 100 per cent.
Read more
The logo of Nestle seen outside one of their offices. (Representative image)
Credit: iStock Photo
The Indian food regulator has started an enquiry into Nestle India over the alleged use of sugar in baby food products in low-income countries, including India, by its Swiss parent, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.
Read more
Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes.
Credit: PTI File Photo
The gargantuan exercise that is the Lok Sabha elections is slated to begin on Friday, April 19.With 96.8 crore registered voters and thousands of candidates in the fray, polls this time are being held in seven phases, spanning from April to June, with the first phase on Friday.
Read more
Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.
Credit: PTI File Photo
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.
Read more
Ann Tessa Joseph, a deck cadet who was a part of 17 Indian Indian nationals onboard the seized vessel MSC Aries, on her arrival at the Cochin Airport.
Credit: PTI Photo
Ann Tessa Joseph, a woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iranian military over the weekend, returned to Cochin on Thursday.
Read more
File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose
Credit: PTI Photo
Acting on the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed tour to Cooch Behar, during which he intended to 'oversee' the polling process.
Read more
BJP National President JP Nadda.
Credit: PTI File Photo
BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday claimed that integration of North East with the rest of the country has happened under the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing the Congress of keeping the region in 'isolation and ignorance'.
Read more
JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.
Credit: PTI Photo
JNU was never 'anti-national' or part of the 'tukde-tukde' gang, the university's vice-chancellor said on Thursday, asserting that the institution will always foster dissent, debate and democracy.
Read more
Raj Kundra.
Credit: PTI Photo
In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to actor-model and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty and her husband Ripu Sudan Kundra alias Raj Kundra.
Read more
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.
Credit: PTI Photo
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India possesses the capability to counter terror activities by taking action across the border, if required.
Read more