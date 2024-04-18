JOIN US
Homeindia

DH Evening Brief: SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification; FSSAI enquiry into Nestle over sugar level in baby foods

Here are the top stories this evening.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST

SC reserves verdict on pleas seeking 100% EVM-VVPAT verification, says must maintain sanctity of electoral process

A polling official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) kept inside a strong room ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala.

A polling official checks Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) kept inside a strong room ahead of the first phase of voting for Lok Sabha elections, in Agartala. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

The Supreme Court on Thursday said that everything about the EVMs cannot be suspected and sanctity of the electoral process must be maintained, while reserving judgment on a plea for raising VVPAT (Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail) counts to 100 per cent.

Read more

FSSAI begins enquiry into Nestle over alleged sugar use in baby foods: Report

The logo of Nestle seen outside one of their offices. (Representative image)

The logo of Nestle seen outside one of their offices. (Representative image)

Credit: iStock Photo 

The Indian food regulator has started an enquiry into Nestle India over the alleged use of sugar in baby food products in low-income countries, including India, by its Swiss parent, the Economic Times reported on Thursday.

Read more

Lok Sabha elections 2024 | All you need to know about Phase 1: Schedule, states, constituencies

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes.

Voters wait in a queue at a polling station to cast their votes.

Credit: PTI File Photo

The gargantuan exercise that is the Lok Sabha elections is slated to begin on Friday, April 19.With 96.8 crore registered voters and thousands of candidates in the fray, polls this time are being held in seven phases, spanning from April to June, with the first phase on Friday.

Read more

Kejriwal eating mangoes, aloo poori despite type 2 diabetes to make grounds for medical bail, ED tells court

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister and AAP Convenor Arvind Kejriwal. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, arrested in an excise scam case, is eating food high in sugar like mangoes and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes to create grounds for medical bail, the ED claimed before a court here on Thursday.

Read more

Indian woman cadet aboard cargo vessel seized by Iran returns home, says MEA

Ann Tessa Joseph, a deck cadet who was a part of 17 Indian Indian nationals onboard the seized vessel MSC Aries, on her arrival at the Cochin Airport.

Ann Tessa Joseph, a deck cadet who was a part of 17 Indian Indian nationals onboard the seized vessel MSC Aries, on her arrival at the Cochin Airport. 

Credit: PTI Photo 

Ann Tessa Joseph, a woman cadet who was among the 17 Indians onboard container vessel MSC Aries that was seized by Iranian military over the weekend, returned to Cochin on Thursday.

Read more

Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose calls off Cooch Behar tour, says 'no one could restrict his movement'

File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

File photo of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose

Credit: PTI Photo

Acting on the advice of the Election Commission of India (ECI), West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday called off his proposed tour to Cooch Behar, during which he intended to 'oversee' the polling process.

Read more

Northeast's integration with rest of India happened under Modi govt, says Nadda

BJP National President JP Nadda.

BJP National President JP Nadda. 

Credit: PTI File Photo 

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday claimed that integration of North East with the rest of the country has happened under the Narendra Modi-led government, accusing the Congress of keeping the region in 'isolation and ignorance'.

Read more

JNU was never anti-national or part of 'tukde tukde' gang but not saffronised either: VC Santishree D Pandit

JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

JNU vice-chancellor Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit.

Credit: PTI Photo 

JNU was never 'anti-national' or part of the 'tukde-tukde' gang, the university's vice-chancellor said on Thursday, asserting that the institution will always foster dissent, debate and democracy.

Read more

ED attaches Raj Kundra's properties worth Rs 97.79 cr under PMLA

Raj Kundra.

Raj Kundra.

Credit: PTI Photo

In a significant development, the Enforcement Directorate has provisionally attached immovable and movable properties worth Rs. 97.79 crore belonging to actor-model and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty and her husband Ripu Sudan Kundra alias Raj Kundra.

Read more

India has power to take action against terrorism even across border: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Credit: PTI Photo

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said that India possesses the capability to counter terror activities by taking action across the border, if required.

Read more

(Published 18 April 2024, 14:05 IST)
