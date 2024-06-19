D K Shivakumar preps Channapatna bypoll pitch after brother’s defeat

Bengaluru: Setting the stage for a high-voltage showdown, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said Wednesday that he may contest the impending bypoll in Channapatna, vacated by his arch-rival HD Kumaraswamy who is now in Lok Sabha.

Speculation is that if Shivakumar contests and wins Channapatna, then he will vacate his Kanakapura seat for his brother DK Suresh, who suffered a huge defeat at the hands of the BJP-JD(S) combine in the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha segment.

“Channapatna is in my heart. I have a debt to repay people there. I’ll have no option but to contest if voters and my party want that,” Shivakumar told reporters.

The Channapatna constituency was represented by Kumaraswamy, the JD(S) state president, until his election as the Mandya MP.

“I’ve come here to start a new chapter in my politics,” Shivakumar said in Channapatna, dropping a big hint about his candidature.