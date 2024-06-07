Don't see myself contesting another Lok Sabha poll: Shashi Tharoor

Asked if this election was his electoral politics swansong, Tharoor told PTI, "Not electoral politics but certainly Lok Sabha. I think I have done my bit and I honestly feel that at some point, we all need to know when to step aside for younger blood to come in and have a crack at it."

"The Lok Sabha is certainly a very important institution. I have done my very best for my constituents and I will continue doing so but there are ways of serving in public life without necessarily having to do it that way. I think if the election is five years from hence, I don't really see myself at that stage wanting to have another go at the Lok Sabha," the former Union minister said.