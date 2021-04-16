Experts provide tips to fix your irregular sleep pattern

With lockdown taking a toll on everybody’s mental and physical health, irregular sleep pattern is one of the prime issue faced by many. Metrolife spoke to health experts on how to reset your sleep cycle.

Importance of Sleep

The internal clock also known as circadian rhythm, tells your body when to sleep and wake up. Since many of the functions of the body rely on the sleep-wake cycle, it is important to maintain a consistent one.

Padmakshi Lokesh, clinical psychologist, says that the sleep process is controlled in the brain by the hypothalamus which helps in the physical as well as the mental repairing, re-energising and relaxing of the body.

“One needs seven to eight hours of good quality sleep to live a happy and healthy life. Firstly, we need to understand that sleeping is just not taking rest for today’s hard work, it is also about gaining energy for tomorrow’s work,” she adds.

Problems associated

Padmakshi says that the mental issues associated with irregular sleep are huge, sometimes irreversible. “Lack of sleep affects the mood and increases mania, anxiety and depression, changes the thinking process and communication pattern of an individual, increases irritability, addiction and cravings and also impacts work and relationships,” she says.

“Diabetes, obesity, reduced immunity, high blood pressure and heart diseases are also linked with poor sleeping habits,” she adds.

The paradigm shift

Shamshad Yadwad, chief medical officer, says that the overarching issue stems from the absolute inundation and obsession people have with technology, which results in both mental and physical hindrances to sleep.

“If we use devices before bed, the blue light penetrates into our eyes and the blue spectrum causes the psychological response of alertness. Without our own knowledge, our body is being cued to be awake,” she says.

“Mental imbalance due to anxiety of the pandemic, reduced physical activity, lack of movement due to casual lifestyle, online study and work from home culture have also led to sleep irregularities in people,” she adds.

How to fix it

Shamshad says that people who exercise regularly sleep better at night and feel less sleepy during the day. “The more your weekday/weekend sleep schedule differ, the worse the jetlag-like symptoms you will experience,” she says.

One’s daytime eating habits play a vital role in how well you sleep, especially in the hours before bedtime. Limit caffeine and nicotine. “Trying to sleep at the same time everyday, listening to soothing music, avoiding disturbing thoughts, digital content and gadgets can help you fix your cycle,” she says.

“A peaceful bedtime routine sends a powerful signal to your brain that it’s time to wind down and let go of the day’s stresses,” she adds.