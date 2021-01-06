Bird flu: Centre sets up control room after 12 epicentres of outbreak detected

In a bid to tackle an outbreak of bird flu, the government has set up a control room in New Delhi to keep watch on the situation and to take stock on a daily basis of preventive and control measures undertaken by state authorities. The government has also identified 12 epicentres of the outbreak in four states so far.

The present outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed in Baran, Kota, Jhalawar in Rajasthan and Mandsaur, Indore, Malwa in Madhya Pradesh among crows, in Kangra in Himachal Pradesh among migratory birds and in Kottayam and Alappuzha in Kerala among poultry duck.

The outbreak in the latter has created fear, which could result in a steep fall in the sale of poultry as it has happened in the past.

The central government has in last one week issued three advisories to Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh on January 1 and Himachal Pradesh on January 5 to avoid further spread of the infection, particularly the spread of the disease to poultry. The Centre said that as per the information received from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, control measures are being taken as per the guidelines of National Action Plan of Avian Influenza. On January 5, Kerala initiated control and containment operations at epicentres and culling process is in operation.

Some of the measures suggested by the Centre to the affected states to contain the disease and prevent further spread include strengthening the biosecurity of poultry farms, disinfection of affected areas, proper disposal of dead birds/carcasses, timely collection and submission of samples for confirmation and further surveillance, intensification of surveillance plan as well as the general guidelines for the prevention of the spread of disease from affected birds to poultry and human.

The Centre has also advised the states to coordinate with the Forest Department for reporting any unusual mortality of birds and to report immediately to take necessary measures. The statement by the government came a day after a number of states on Tuesday sounded an alert to contain the H5N8 strain of bird flu and sent samples for testing.

While Kerala has begun culling chickens and ducks, states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have enhanced surveillance. In Haryana, which borders the national capital, over four lakh poultry birds have died at farms in Panchkula district in the past 10 days but there were no confirmed reports of avian influenza so far, PTI reported.

The government said there is no direct evidence that Avian Influenza viruses can be transmitted to humans via the consumption of contaminated poultry products and argued that in India, the disease spreads mainly by migratory birds coming into India during winter months -- from September-October to February-March.

It, however, cautioned, "the secondary spread by human handling (through fomites) cannot be ruled out." Fomites are inanimate objects, which may act as agents for the spread of pathogens through indirect contact.

"Infection in humans is not yet reported in India though the disease is zoonotic," the official statement said.

Avian influenza viruses have been circulating worldwide for centuries with four known major outbreaks recorded in the last century. India notified the first outbreak of bird flu in 2006. In view of a threat of a global outbreak, Centre's Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD) had prepared an action plan in 2005 which was revised in 2006, 2012, 2015 and 2021 for the guidance of the state governments for prevention, control and containment of Avian Influenza in the country.

Following post-operation surveillance plan (POSP), after completion of Avian Influenza outbreak control in 2020 and containment operation at different epicentres, the country's freedom from bird flu was declared with effect from September 30, 2020.

The government said that in view of the past experience regarding the reports of the disease in the winter season, periodic advisories had been issued to all states/UTs before the commencement of winter for keeping necessary vigil, enhancing surveillance, keeping strategic reserves of supplies (PPE kits, etc.), preparedness to handle eventualities and IEC for public awareness.

In Madhya Pradesh, 155 dead crows in Indore were found with the H5N8 strain since the pathogen was first detected in the city a week back, while in Himachal Pradesh nearly 3,000 migratory birds, mostly bar-headed geese were found dead in the area around the Pong Dam Lake sanctuary in Kangra district. The operation to cull birds in and around a one-km radius of the affected areas in Alappuzha and Kottayam in Kerala was launched a day after results of samples tested at the National Institute of High Security Animal Diseases in Bhopal confirmed the outbreak of the bird flu in the two districts.

The state authorities later sounded a high alert in the districts, considering the potential of the virus to infect humans and in some areas. It also banned the use and trade of meat, eggs and waste of domestic birds, including ducks and chicken.

States like Jammu and Kashmir and Tamil Nadu have begun taking preventive measures.

Chairing a review meeting of the Animal Husbandry Department on Tuesday, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Tuesday instructed officials to maintain special vigil in view of the death of crows and other birds due to avian influenza.