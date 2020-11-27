Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 27

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

93,08,357 as of November 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,35,693







States Total cases Deaths Andaman and Nicobar Islands 4677 61 Arunachal Pradesh 16174 49 Assam 2,12,171 978 Bihar 2,33,142 1243 Chandigarh 16925 266 Chhattisgarh 230956 2801 Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu 3327 2 Goa 47193 683 Gujarat 201949 3906 Haryana 224489 2291 Himachal Pradesh 37,498 590 Jharkhand 108158 958 Karnataka 878055 11714 Kerala 578363 2121 Lakshadweep 0 0 Madhya Pradesh 198284 3197 Maharashtra 1795959 46748 Manipur 24133 245 Meghalaya 11513 110 Mizoram 3765 5 Nagaland 10991 62 Delhi 5,51,262 8811 Puducherry 36820 609 Punjab 148435 4684 Rajasthan 253767 2218 Sikkim 4819 102 Tamil Nadu 774710 11655 Telangana 266904 1444 Tripura 32578 370 Uttar Pradesh 533355 7644 Uttarakhand 72642 1185 West Bengal 4,70,498 8224 Odisha 316001 1687 Andhra Pradesh 864674 6962 Jammu and Kashmir 108306 1668 Ladakh 8119 108

No. of people discharged: 86,79,138

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.