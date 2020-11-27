Covid-19: State-wise total confirmed cases on Nov 27

Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths on November 27

Total number of confirmed positive cases in India reaches 93,08,357; death toll stands at 1,35,693 as of November 27

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Nov 27 2020, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 27 2020, 09:19 ist

The spread of the novel coronavirus in India has quickened in the last few days with new cases of Covid-19 and deaths reported every day. The epidemic has expanded its footprint in the country and has affected over 93 lakh people since the first positive case was confirmed on January 30 in Kerala.

More than five crore people around the world have lived under lockdown as governments stepped up efforts to contain the pandemic, which has left over 13 lakh people dead globally.

Here’s the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in India and the state-wise impact:

Coronavirus in India: Total number of positive cases (including deaths):

93,08,357 as of November 27

States/UTs death toll (details are updated as we receive information): 1,35,693




StatesTotal casesDeaths
Andaman and Nicobar Islands467761
Arunachal Pradesh1617449
Assam2,12,171978
Bihar2,33,1421243
Chandigarh16925266
Chhattisgarh2309562801
Dadra and Nagar Haveli & Daman and Diu33272
Goa47193683
Gujarat2019493906
Haryana2244892291
Himachal Pradesh37,498590
Jharkhand108158958
Karnataka87805511714
Kerala5783632121
Lakshadweep00
Madhya Pradesh1982843197
Maharashtra179595946748
Manipur24133245
Meghalaya11513110
Mizoram37655
Nagaland1099162
Delhi5,51,2628811
Puducherry36820609
Punjab1484354684
Rajasthan2537672218
Sikkim4819102
Tamil Nadu77471011655
Telangana2669041444
Tripura32578370
Uttar Pradesh5333557644
Uttarakhand726421185
West Bengal4,70,4988224
Odisha3160011687
Andhra Pradesh8646746962
Jammu and Kashmir1083061668
Ladakh8119108

No. of people discharged: 86,79,138     

Note: The tallies above include foreigners who have been infected with Covid-19.

While the Centre and state governments have been trying hard to check the Covid-19 spread by tracking, isolating and treating infected people, the daily rise in India cases is worrisome.

