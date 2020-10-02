Hathras victim's family say they are living under fear

Hathras victim's family say they are under a lot of pressure and fear: Report

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Oct 02 2020, 23:24 ist
  • updated: Oct 02 2020, 23:24 ist
Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) members during a protest rally demanding justice for the Hathras victim, outside the gate of IIT Powai, in Mumbai, Friday, Oct. 2, 2020. Credit: PTI Photo

With the imposition of section 144 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district following outrage over the gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl, the police have blockaded the village and barred the media from entry.

However, despite the ban on media entry into the village, India Today managed to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim, who are being kept under heavy police guard, and they said: "We are living under a lot of pressure and fear".

Read: Hathras case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal joins protest at Jantar Mantar

According to the report, the family has claimed that the Hathras district administration has been meeting the kin of the accused and assuring them that 'their sons will be saved'.

The outrage against the Hathras rape has reached all corners of the country, with citizens, activists and political leaders lashing out at the UP administration, and some are demanding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath step down from his post.

For latest updates on Hathras rape case, click here

Even Uma Bharti has criticised Yogi's handling of the matter, saying it has put a dent in the image of the BJP. However, some ministers are dismissing the case, saying it is a small matter and that the girl was not raped at all.

Acting against alleged laxity in handling of the case, the UP administration suspended the Hathras SP and four other cops, and Yogi has ordered a thorough probe.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Hathras rape case
Hathras
Uttar Pradesh
rape
gang rape

What's Brewing

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Donald Trump tests Covid-19 positive: Here is how the world reacted

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Mahatma Gandhi and his stance on the 22 yards

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

Donald Trump's most notable quotes on the coronavirus

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

The Mahatma & the Poet: Letters between Tagore, Gandhi

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Instagram at 10: How the app has evolved beyond selfies

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

Vaishnava Jana To: Bapu's fight against untouchability

 