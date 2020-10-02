Hathras victim's family say they are under a lot of pressure and fear: Report

With the imposition of section 144 in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras district following outrage over the gang rape and murder of a Dalit girl, the police have blockaded the village and barred the media from entry.

However, despite the ban on media entry into the village, India Today managed to meet the family of the Hathras rape victim, who are being kept under heavy police guard, and they said: "We are living under a lot of pressure and fear".

According to the report, the family has claimed that the Hathras district administration has been meeting the kin of the accused and assuring them that 'their sons will be saved'.

The outrage against the Hathras rape has reached all corners of the country, with citizens, activists and political leaders lashing out at the UP administration, and some are demanding that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath step down from his post.

Even Uma Bharti has criticised Yogi's handling of the matter, saying it has put a dent in the image of the BJP. However, some ministers are dismissing the case, saying it is a small matter and that the girl was not raped at all.

Acting against alleged laxity in handling of the case, the UP administration suspended the Hathras SP and four other cops, and Yogi has ordered a thorough probe.