JNU strongly advises students stranded in hostels to return to their native places

The Jawaharlal Nehru University on Monday strongly advised students stranded in its hostels to return to their native places as special trains and some intra-state bus services have become operational following relaxations in COVID-19 lockdown norms.

In a circular, Dean of Students Professor Sudheer Pratap Singh said the university had issued circulars in March informing students about the closure of the institute and advised them to return home.

"However, many students requested to stay back in hostels at that time due to non-availability of public transport during the lockdown," the circular said.

It stated the Indian Railways has begun running some special trains and around 200 more trains will be made operational from June 1.

Intra-state bus and taxi services have also been started by the state governments, it said. Moreover, some state governments have made transport arrangements for the return of students.

"Further, as per the Ministry of Home Affairs and Delhi government guidelines issued from time to time, the university has announced that students can return to the campus on or after June 25 and till then all academic activities are closed.

"This is to underline that the Government of India updates daily about the COVID-19 pandemic situation. At present, the number of cases in Delhi is increasing swiftly day by day," the circular said.

Keeping the facts in view, all students who are stranded and residing in the hostels are, hereby, strongly advised to return to their hometown and come back after the opening of the university, it added.