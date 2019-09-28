Gadgets Weekly: ROG Phone 2, OnePlus TV and more

Popular consumer electronics majors Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Asus, OnePlus and others launched a new line of phones, smart TVs and more this week (September 22-28) in India.

Here are key products you should know:

Asus ROG Phone 2

Taiwanese technology firm Asus started off the week with the launch of the flagship mobile ROG Phone 2.

Asus ROG Phone 2 is a tailor-made phone to offer the ultimate gaming experience. It houses the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core, which can clock speed up to 2.95GHz and is backed by Adreno 640 graphics engine, 8GB/12GB RAM (LPDDRX), UFS 3.0 storage and a massive 6000mAh battery. It is more than enough to last a full day under extreme usage and if moderately used, it can run for two days.

The ROG Phone 2 sports a 6.59-inch full HD+ (2340x1080p) AMOLED screen with thick bezel. But, we won't mind as this offers good resting place for the hands to play games in landscape mode. It also boasts 108% DCI-P3, 100,000: 1 contrast ratio, 19.5:9 aspect ratio and support HDR 10 content. Furthermore, It is said to have 240Hz response time, 120Hz refresh rate, a first for any smartphone in the world.

The company claims that the Asus ROG Phone 2 boasts an advanced cooling system to dissipate heat while playing graphics-intense games for long sessions.

Asus is offering related accessories such as detachable gamepad controller, a detachable fan for cooling and more.

Garmin's new Marq series watches

Popular time-piece maker Garmin launched five new Marq series collection watches-- Driver, Athlete, Aviator, Captain and Expedition in India.

Marq Driver: As the name implies, it is made for automobile enthusiasts. It comes equipped auto lap splits, live delta time and a track timer. The Track Timer lets the user time cars at the race track and calculate their average speed. MARQ Driver also features a hybrid bracelet - a titanium shell on the outside for a sleek and refined look, with a soft inner material suitable for any activity. These individual titanium outer links with silicone inner, links to wrap the wrist in an exceptionally comfortable, lightweight and highly breathable metal bracelet. Treated with a highly durable carbon gray DLC (Diamond-like Carbon) coating, it makes the watch virtually resistant to scratches. It costs Rs 2,36,990.

Marq Athlete: It comes with a ultralight titanium watch with a high-performance silicone strap that comes handy during sweaty training and yet, offers stylish design for dress events. It has features that will help sportsperson to track their fitness such as advanced running dynamics including V02 max and recovery time scale - right on the bezel, so a snapshot of an athlete’s performance is always visible with a glance at the wrist.

Furthermore, Marq Athlete includes advanced running dynamics to further track workout stats, measure progress and fine-tune form. With sensors for various biometrics, athletes can gain additional insights on their performance, and with Pulse Ox, they can see how well their body is absorbing oxygen. It costs Rs 1,41,990.



(From left-to-right: Garmin MARQ Athlete, MARQ Aviator and MARQ Driver- Picture Credit: Garmin)



Marq Aviator: It features aviation-inspired luminous swept-wing design, and a multi-link titanium bracelet with security clasp. It comes with a classic monochromatic scheme and offers aviation maps and advanced safety features such as the NEXRAD Weather Radar, airport information and Garmin cockpit integration. A mirror-polished 24-hour GMT bezel give pilots quick access to two other time zones in addition to the current time, as well as the airport code on the watch face. It costs Rs 1,84,990.

Marq Captain: It comes with GPS technology, advanced nautical and smart features including a regatta timer bezel, coastal charts, tack assist and a port conditions watch face to keep mariners up to speed on the conditions of their port of choice. The watch face can display the current wind speed, temperature and tide information, allowing the mariner to decide if conditions are right for a day on the water. This watch is the best fit for a master tactician who believes in delivering exceptional performance in any condition. It costs Rs 1,74,990.



(From left-to-right: Garmin MARQ Expedition and MARQ Captain; Picture Credit: Garmin))



Marq Expedition: This watch offers topographic mapping, a built-in altimeter, barometer and compass, plus ClimbPro, which provides real-time information on current and upcoming climbs such as gradient, distance and elevation gain.

Marq Expedition is compatible with the inReach Mini satellite communicator. Besides, the wireless unit-to-unit connectivity allows the user to remotely control the in Reach Mini device to send and receive messages using the MARQ Expedition. The watch is crafted from vegetable-tanned Italian Vachetta leather – a premium untreated long-lasting cowhide leather with a buttery soft finish with waxed stitching for sealed-in protection from moisture and fraying. It also comes with a subtle embossing on the back for outstanding comfort in all conditions. It costs Rs 1,65,990.

Samsung Galaxy A20s and Galaxy A70s

The Galaxy A20s sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD screen on the front and on the back, it flaunts glossy shell with 3D curved plastic coating.

Inside, it comes with a 1.8GHz octa-core processor backed by Android Pie OS, 3GB/4GB RAM,32GB/64GB storage and a 4,000mAh battery, which is enough to keep the phone running for more than a day under normal usage.



The new Galaxy A20s (Picture Credit: Samsung)



Samsung Galaxy A20s houses a triple camera-- 13MP+5MP+8MP with LED flash, supports portrait mode, HDR, panorama and more. On the front, it features an 8MP snapper.



The new Galaxy A70s series (Picture Credit: Samsung)



The company also announced a new mid-range Galaxy A70s as well. It comes with 6.7-inch full HD+ (1080x2400p) super AMOLED screen, primary triple camera module-- 64MP (F1.8)+ 5MP(fixed focus)+ 8MP (ultra wide with fixed focus), a 32MP (F2.0) with fixed focus, Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 octa-core processor, 6GB/8GB RAM, 128GB storage and a 4,500mAh battery with 25W super-fast charging. It comes in two variants-- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and a 8GB RAM + 128GB -for Rs Rs 28,999 and Rs 30,999, respectively.

OnePlus TV and OnePlus 7T

OnePlus TV comes in two variants-- Q1 and the Q1 Pro. There is only one big difference between the two. The latter comes with built-in motorised 50W output speaker with front-firing eight speakers--two woofers, three tweeters, and four full-range drivers. Rest of the features are the same for both the TVs.



OnePlus TV Q1 series (Picture Credit: OnePlus India)



The new OnePlus TV Q1 series models come with 55-inch custom-made 4K QLED screen, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos system, Google-certified Android TV 9.0 OS and is powered by Gamma Color Magic processor.

It also supports Amazon Alexa (via Echo smart speakers), Google Assistant (via OnePlus TV remote). The company has confirmed to the TV will also support Hungama, Eros and Zee5 content deep-integrated into the OnePlus Play dashboard. Other content partners include Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, SonyLiv and YouTube. The OnePlus TV Q1 series price starts at Rs 69,900.

OnePlus 7T sports a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate. Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus octa-core, 8GB RAM, 128GB/256GB storage, 16MP front camera, 3,800mAh battery with 30W super-fast charging capability.



OnePlus 7T series (Picture Credit: OnePlus India)



It also comes with triple camera having a 48MP Sony IMX586, a 0.5-inch large image sensor with a 7P lens, a large aperture of f/1.6 and OIS. The primary lens is completed by a 2X zoom lens and a 16 MP ultra-wide lens with an expansive 117-degree field of view and 12MP snapper.

Vivo U10



Vivo U10 series (Picture Credit: Vivo)



The new Vivo U10 sports a 6.35-inch HD+ (1544x720p) display and comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665AIE backed by Android Pie-based 3GB/4GB RAM (LPDDR4) and a 32GB/64GB storage (expandable).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it boasts triple cameras-- main 13MP + 8MP (wide angle) and a 2MP depth sensor for Bokeh effect on the back. It also comes with Artificial Intelligence (AI) filer, Backlight HDR, Portrait mode, slow motion and time-lapse.

The new Vivo U10 will be offered in three configuration--3GB RAM + 32GB storage, 3GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 64GB storage--for Rs 8,990, Rs 9,990 and Rs 10,990 respectively.

Xiaomi Redmi 8A



Xiaomi Redmi 8A (DH Photo/Rohit KVN)



Xiaomi Redmi 8A sports a 6.1-inch HD+ dot-notch display with 19:9 aspect ratio and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. The phone also comes with P2i water splash-resistant coating, meaning it can sustain mild rains and also accidental water splash.

Inside, it comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 octa-core chipset backed by Android Pie-based MIUI 10 OS, 2GB/3GB RAM, 32GB storage, wireless FM modem and a massive 5,000mAh battery, which is more than enough to last two days under normal usage.

