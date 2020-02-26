Samsung Galaxy M31 with 6000mAh battery, 64MP quad-camera debuts in India

World's smartphone leader Samsung seems to be launching spree in India. After releasing two upper mid-range handsets --Galaxy A51, A71, the company has announced yet another mobile, the Galaxy M31 in the country.

The Galaxy M31 sports a 6.4-inch full HD+ super AMOLED with Infinity-U display design. With this, consumers will be able to enjoy viewing multimedia content with less obstruction. Also, it comes with Widevine L1 certification, meaning users can watch high-resolution videos on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and other streaming apps.

Inside, the device houses Samsung's in-house built Exynos 2.3Ghz Exynos 9611 octa-core processor backed by 6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage and Android 10-based One UI 2.

Like the predecessor, the highlight feature of the device is the battery capacity. It houses a massive 6,000mAh cell, which more than enough to last two full days under normal usage. The phone can deliver up to 26 hours of video playback, the company claims. Also, the device comes with Type C-based 15W charger in-box.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, the Galaxy M31 ships with quad-camera module on the back-- primary 64MP main sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 123-degree field of view, dedicated 5MP lens for macro shots and a 5MP depth sensor to good portrait mode pictures. It supports 4K video recording, HDR, Panorama and a host of filters and editing options to enhance the photography experience.

On the front, it houses a 32MP sensor with 4K video and slo-mo video recording capability.

The new Galaxy M31 will be available in two variants--6GB RAM+64GB storage and 6GB RAM+128GB storage--for Rs 15,999 and Rs 16,999, respectively.

As part of the promotional launch scheme, Samsung is offering Rs 1000 off if the device is purchased on Amazon on, Samsung.com and select retail stores for a limited period.

Samsung Galaxy M31 vs competition

The new Galaxy M31 is up against the popular Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro, Poco X2 (review), Realme X2, and Vivo V17, among others.

