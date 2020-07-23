Mangaluru's A J Institute gets ICMR nod for Covid-19 testing

The state-of-the-art PCR and Virology Laboratory at A J Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre (AJIMS & RC) has obtained the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval for testing SARS-CoV-2 virus using Real Time RT-PCR method.

Recently, it was assessed and accredited by NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for its facilities for medical testing. Covid-19, RT-PCR testing will be done as per the existing government guidelines. A dedicated kiosk for sample collection has also been set up at the hospital.

PCR and Virology Laboratory of AJIMS and RC is well equipped with advanced Real Time RT-PCR machine, fully-automated nucleic acid extractor, bio-safety cabinets, centrifuge and others. The staff and technicians from the Department of Microbiology have undergone training in molecular testing at NIMHANS, Bengaluru.

The hospital in the wake of the pandemic has set-up dedicated isolation wards for treating suspected and positive Covid-19 patients and is equipped with adequate infrastructure and manpower, said Dean, A J Institute of Medical Sciences and Research Centre.

With this, the district will have six Covid-19 sample testing laboratories.