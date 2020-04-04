Samples of primary contacts of COVID-19 patient to be sent for tests

The swab samples of 37 primary contacts of the three COVID-19 positive cases will be sent for tests based on their symptoms.

One person from Kasai Galli Camp, one from Hirebagewadi and another from Belagundi had tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and have been admitted to District Hospital, the designated hospital for treatment.

An area of three-km around their homes has been identified as a containment area and buffer zone with people being prevented from coming out of their homes.

Sources said based on the symptoms of primary contacts of the three COVID-19 positive persons, a decision will be taken to send their samples for test.

Health Department officials will inspect the health of primary contacts and apprise the higher officials as sometimes, the symptoms are not seen on the second day but surface after 12 days. Accordingly, a decision will be taken, added sources.

