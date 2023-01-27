DGCA fines Go First Rs 10L for leaving 55 in B'luru

DGCA fines Go First Rs 10L for leaving behind 55 passengers in Bengaluru airport

Go First had earlier issued an apology and derostered all staff involved in the incident

Shemin Joy
Shemin Joy, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jan 27 2023, 17:19 ist
  • updated: Jan 27 2023, 17:19 ist
Go First had said it was an 'inadvertent oversight'. Credit: Credit: Twitter/@GoFirstairways

The country's civil aviation regulator on Friday slapped a penalty of Rs 10 lakh on Go First airline for leaving behind 55 passengers in a coach at Bengaluru airport after finding inadequacies in its operations.

The action against Go First comes days after the DGCA imposed penalties on Air India twice -- for Rs 30 lakh and Rs 10 lakh -- for not handling incidents of passenger misbehaviour on flights.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took the action after examining the response submitted by the airline on January 25 to a show cause notice issued to its Accountable Manager on January 10.

The DGCA said the perusal of the airline's response showed that there was "improper communication, coordination between terminal coordinator (TC), commercial staff and crew" regarding the boarding of passengers in its Bengaluru-Delhi flight on January 9.

"The airline failed to ensure adequate arrangement for ground handling, preparation of load and trim sheet, flight dispatch and passenger/cargo handling and therefore, enforcement action in the form of Financial Penalty of Rs 10,00,000/- (Rupees Ten Lakh only) has been imposed for violation of CAR Section 3, Series C, Part II and of Air Transport Circular 02 of 2019," a DGCA statement said.

Go First had earlier issued an apology and derostered all staff involved in the incident while saying that it was an "inadvertent oversight" in the reconciliation of the flight that led to the incident.

Issuing the show cause notice on January 10, the DGCA had said the airline had committed "multiple mistakes" leading to the incident. "In the instant case, multiple mistakes such as lack of proper communication, coordination, reconciliation and confirmation have resulted in a highly avoidable situation," the DGCA had then said. (ENDS)

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Go First
Business News
DGCA

What's Brewing

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Auschwitz anniversary marked as war hinders peace again

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Humanity's origin story happened in Africa; here's why

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mumbai's 'cherry blossom' season paints the city pink

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Mother-daughter's ice cream-stick rangoli makes records

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Hive ransomware: Modern, efficient business model

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Brazilian tightrope walker sets new record

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

 