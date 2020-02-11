Delhi Election Result 2020 Live: AAP's Raghav Chadha wins in Rajinder Nagar by 20,058 votes margin

AAP's Manish Sisodia, Atishi fight neck-and-neck battles in Patparganj, Kalkaji. Early trends show a clear lead for AAP, the BJP is second while Congress had opened its account initially but it is now trailing in all seats. The battle for the throne of Delhi Chief Minister will end today as the results will declare whether Arvind Kejriwal led-AAP will come to power for the third term or the BJP will unseat AAP and rule Delhi after 22 years. Stay tuned for live updates.