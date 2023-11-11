Delhiites struggle with vision but politics firmly in sight; tensions & taunts mount around state polls

Good morning dear readers!

If you are looking for a quiet Diwali weekend, we suggest you stop reading this newsletter right away. However, if you are someone who wants to experience the furore of the festive season, you have come to the right place because it is safe to say that this week, political parties were on fire.

Tension and taunts mount around 5-state polling

As Mizoram and Chhattisgarh (phase-1) saw its citizens practice their fundamental right to vote on November 7, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh (phase-2) are set to elect their candidates on November 17.

Mizoram registered 80.43 per cent polling on Tuesday and 71.10 per cent average voting turnout was recorded in Chhattisgarh.

As Chhattisgarh gets ready to vote again, political parties have left no stones unturned to ensure that they get maximum support. Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said if the BJP comes to power in Chhattisgarh, Naxalism will be eliminated from the state in five years. Even PM Modi on Tuesday hit out at the Congress for failing to contain Naxalism in Chhattisgarh and said whenever the party comes to power at the Centre, Naxalites and terrorists get emboldened .

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said the saffron party calls the tribals ' vanvasi' instead of `adivasi' as it does not want them to "dream big".

In Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi took potshots at Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge calling him remote-controlled . "He can’t do much. When the remote works, he abuses Sanatan (dharma). Yesterday, when the remote was not working, he spoke about Pandavas and said there are five Pandavas in the BJP. We are proud that we are walking on the path laid by the Pandavas,” Modi said in a rally.

Even the AAP national supremo Arvind Kejriwal upped his campaign game in MP as he called AAP an honest party that has done in ten years in Delhi the development work that other parties could not do in 75 years.

As Delhiites struggle with vision, politics is the only thing in sight