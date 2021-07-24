Gadgets Weekly : Bose Sleepbuds II, Skagen smartwatch and more

Technology companies such as Samsung, TCL, Skagen, Godrej, Bose, and Lava, among others, launched new smartphones, tablets, smartwatches, a security camera, and more this week (July 19-24).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Bose Sleepbuds II

It promises to offer better noise-masking than its predecessor and comes with new categories of content to combat the other barrier to rest: the inability to relax.

Sleepbuds II comes with an improved anodized aluminum case that stabilizes each bud and they’re sweat- and water-resistant with an IPX4 rating.

Each bud is said to be just a quarter-inch deep — about the same as a pencil’s eraser — to dramatically reduce irritating contact when your head is resting on a pillow, even on your side. A new anti-friction coating covers each enclosure to prevent 'squeaking' against the fabric, and a new etched antenna produces a more reliable phone and tablet connection using low-energy Bluetooth. Inside, a new NiMH (Nickel-metal Hydride) battery powers 10 hours of run time, and a new minuscule circuit board stores up to 10 files from the Sleep App’s library.

Bose engineers have combined a new acoustic and electronics design to make the enclosure lighter than a dime but effectively block outside noise. It also boasts new proprietary ear tips for a secure, super-soft fit, and over 35 free tracks — all methodically produced and tested.

It features two tiny, ultra-comfortable, truly wireless buds that block, cover, and replace the audible distractions from loud noises such as snoring from partners, neighbors, dogs, and traffic — and reduce the mental distractions during sleep.

For control and updates, the free Bose Sleep App lets users set an alarm, change volume, and now includes three categories of content — all precisely developed, engineered, and mixed to overcome what keeps the user up or wakes up. When that’s caused by noise, 14 noise-masking tracks mirror the frequencies of night-time disruptions, hiding them under soothing layers of audio. When it’s caused by how the user feels, new relaxation options are now available: 15 Naturescapes help calm racing thoughts with walks down a Country Road, Shore Line, Boardwalk, and beyond. 10 Tranquilities help lower stress and tension with tones to Lift, Drift, Dream, and more.Bose Sleepbuds II costs Rs 22,900.

Skagen Jorn Hybrid HR smartwatch

It sports an e-ink display with front light support for low light visibility and far as durability is concerned, it comes with 3 ATM rating.

With always-on display capability, users can get to choose several watch faces to match their outfit

It can track steps, distance, calories, sleep, and personal goals. It boasts auto-workout detection, tracks step frequency and velocity of movement, automatically starts and ends the workout, making it even easier to track the activities.

Users can track outdoor activities such as cycling, hiking, and more—to monitor the route via tethered GPS functionality. Also, it comes with heart rate sensor and sleep pattern tracker, which will actively monitor all through the day. Users can also control music right from the wrist and need not take out the phone from the pocket to make any changes. It also supports notifications, app alerts and offers real-time weather details.

Under normal usage, it offers close to two weeks of battery life and it can get charged up from zero to 100 per cent under one hour.

TCL 10 Tab Android tablets

The new TCL Tab Max series comes with 10.36-inch full-HD+ (2,000x1,200p) display, 2Ghz octa-core processor ( 4 x Cortex-A73 + 4x Cortex-A53, Android 10 OS, 4GB RAM and 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), 13MP rear-side snapper, an 8MP front camera, and 8,000mAh battery with 10W charger. It comes in both 4G LTE + Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi only variants for-- Rs 20,999 and Rs 18,999.00, respectively.

On the other hand, TCL Tab 10 4G FHD features 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200p) display, MediaTek MT8768E processor, Android 10 OS, 3GB RAM and 64GB (expandable up to 256GB), a 5MP rear-side snapper, a 5 front camera, and 5,500mAh battery with 10W charger. It comes in 4G LTE SIM + Wi-Fi model only for Rs 16,999.

TCL Tab 10s comes with a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920x1,200p) display, MediaTek MT8768E octa-core chipset, Android 10 OS, 3GB RAM, 32GB storage ( expandable up to 256GB), an 8MP primary camera, a 5MP front snapper, and an 8,000mAh battery with 10W charging. It also supports a T-Pen stylus, which by the way comes with the retail box. It costs Rs 15,999.

Godrej Spotlight security camera

Users set Spotlight security camera in the fixed viewing frame and it also comes with flex-neck so customers can choose the angle of the frame as per the requirement. The Spotlight P.T. (Pan-Tilt) allows you to move the camera round to cover a larger area with a tilt of up to 90 degrees and a pan of up to 355 degrees. The camera includes features such as a panoramic 110-degree view of your space, smart motion tracking, real-time motion alerts, ultra-clear night vision, high-fidelity mic support for two-way clear communication, and intuitive one-touch modes. Spotlight also offers video storage plans that ensure the critical video is always available on the cloud ( via Amazon Web Services). It comes with one year warranty.

Also, the video captured by the camera is securely streamed via Amazon Kinesis Video Streams, to a customer’s registered mobile device. The feed captured by the cameras is securely stored using AES 256-bit encryption in the AWS (Asia Pacific) Mumbai Region to ensure the solution complies with local data privacy and localization requirements. The camera series is VAPT (vulnerability and penetration attack tested) certified to ensure the data is safeguarded against real-world cyber threats. Its price starts at Rs 4,999.

Nokia 110 4G

The new Nokia 110 4G comes with the superior build quality. It has a sturdy and beautiful tactile textured rear cover for a premium finish. It features a gorgeous design, both inside and out, with glossy, contrasting top and bottom caps for an eye-catching look that is available in three stylish colors, Yellow, Aqua, and Black.

The phone packs a removable 1,020 mAh battery which will enable you to do more, without worrying about running out of power. With 4G VoLTE support, Nokia 110 offers HD voice call capability.

It comes with classic games like the iconic Snake, apps like English with Oxford, you can brush up on English words and phrases in no time. It also supports wireless and wired FM radio, 3.5 mm audio jack, 3-in-1 speakers, full internet access, video & MP3 player and expandable storage (up to 32GB).It also features 0.8 MP QVGA rear camera. It costs Rs 2,799.

LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier (2nd Gen)

Based on the feedback from consumers on the first-generation face mask, LG has incorporated a mic and speaker in the PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier (2nd gen) so that people will be able to talk to each other without having to remove the face mask.

It boasts VoiceON technology, which enables the face mask to automatically recognizes when users are talking and amplify their voice through the built-in speaker so listeners don’t have to strain or lean in to hear every word.

Must read | LG PuriCare Wearable Air Purifier: All you need to know

Samsung Galaxy M21

The new Galaxy M21 sports a Full HD+ Super AMOLED display with an Infinity U design, Android 11-based One UI Core 3.1 OS backed by Exynos 9611 octa-core processor, 4GB/6GB RAM, 64GB/128GB storage (expandable) and a 6,000mAh battery with a 15W inbox charger.

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it houses a triple-camera module-- main 48MP (GM2 Sensor)+ 123-degree wide-angle 8MP snapper + 5MP depth sensor with LED flash.On the front, it features a 20MP shooter with built-in filters. Its price starts at Rs 12,499.

OnePlus Nord 2

The new OnePlus Nord 2 comes with a 6.43-inch full HD+ (1080 x 2400p) fluid AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate, In-display fingerprint sensor, 6nm class 3GHz MediaTek Dimensity 1200-AI 6nm processor with ARM G77 MC9 GPU, Android 11-based OxygenOS 11.3 OS, 6GB / 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, triple camera module-- 50MP( with Sony IMX766 sensor,f/1.88, OIS) + 8MP 119.7-degree ultra-wide camera (f/2.25, EIS) + 2MP mono camera (f/2.5) with dual LED flash, a 32MP (Sony IMX615 sensor, f/2.45, EIS) front camera, and a 4,500mAh with 65W fast Warp Charge support.

Must read | OnePlus Nord 2: Everything you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T sports a 6.5-inch full HD+ (1080 × 2400p) LCD screen and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3. It comes with a 20:9 aspect ratio, supports a 90Hz display refresh rate, and offers peak brightness up to 500 nits.

Under-the-hood, it comes packed with a 7nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 octa-core processor backed by Mali-G57 MC2 graphics engine, Android 11-based MIUI 12.5, 4GB/6GB LPDDR4X RAM with 64GB/128GB (UFS 2.2) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger. Its price starts at Rs 13,999.

Must read | Redmi Note 10T 5G: All you need to know



Poco F3 GT

It comes with 6.67-inch full HD+ (2400 x 1080p) AMOLED screen with 120Hz display refresh rate, side-mounted fingerpritn sensor, 6nm class MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 octa-core processor (with 5G modem) backed by Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 OS, 6GB/8GB RAM, and 128GB/256GB storage, triple-camera module--main 64MP (f/1.65) + 8MP (f/2.2) 119-degree ultra-wide angle lens + 2MP (f/2.4) macro camera with LED flash on the back, a 16MP front-facing snapper, and 5,065mAh battery with a 67W charger.

Must read | Poco F3 hands-on review: First impression

Samsung Galaxy A22 5G

The new Galaxy A22 sports an Infinity-V design with a 6.6-inch full HD+ (2400 × 1080p) screen, nm class MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, Android 11-based OneUI Core 3.1 OS, 6GB / 8GB LPDDR4x RAM with 128GB (UFS 2.1) storage (expandable up to 1TB), and a 5000mAh (battery with 15W fast charger.

It comes with a triple camera module--48MP (f/1.8) + 5MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide camera f/2.2 aperture, and 2MP(f/2.4) depth sensor with LED flash. On the front, it features an 8MP (f/2.0) snapper. Its price starts at Rs 19,999.