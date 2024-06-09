Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | In Modi's stronghold, voters chose jobs over Ram temple

Fringes to dominance

Over the past half-century, the BJP has risen from the fringes of mainstream politics to become the country's most dominant party on the back of its ideology of muscular Hinduism, underlined by the campaign to build the Ram temple on the site of a 16th-century mosque.

Its landslide victories since 2014 in a series of general and state elections, India's stellar economic growth and Modi's huge personal popularity may have led to over-confidence, analysts said.

"In a state like Uttar Pradesh, the temple is not the only deciding factor any more (unlike) development issues...and unemployment," said Surendra Kumar Dwivedi, a former head of the political science department at Lucknow University.

Unemployment and inflation were the two biggest reasons nationally for people to go against Modi's alliance, according to a survey of 20,000 voters by the CSDS-Lokniti polling agency for the Hindu newspaper. Some 30 per cent of the voters were worried about inflation, a jump from the 20 per cent prior to the election, while unemployment was a factor for 27 per cent.

The unemployment rate in India rose to 8.1 per cent in April from 7.4 per cent in March, according to the private think-tank Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy, compared with around 6 per cent before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi first came to power in 2014 on the promise of creating 20 million jobs a year, but has fallen far short of that.

While headline inflation hovering around 5 per cent is relatively low, food inflation of above 8 per cent since November 2023 has hit the poor hard. Prices of vegetables and cereals have risen by double digits for most of the last year.

"You are not going to vote because you are swayed by the temple's inauguration," said Ghanshyam Tiwari, spokesperson for the Samajwadi Party that unseated the BJP as the dominant party in Uttar Pradesh.

"You are going to vote because you are uncomfortable about your job situation, you are uncomfortable about the fact that there aren't basic amenities in your house, you are uncomfortable that the government is not doing enough."