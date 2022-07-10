Gadgets Weekly: Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 PC and more

Technology companies such as Lenovo, Realme, Lava and Logitech, among others launched a new line of smartwatches, earphones, LED lights and more this week (July 4-10).

DH's Gadgets Weekly edition lists the latest prominent personal technology products to keep you abreast of everything that's happening in the world of consumer electronics.

Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 PC series

It features a 15.6-inch full HD (1920x1080p) IPS display with 250nits brightness, anti-glare tech and 120Hz refresh rate. Also, it supports two independent displays with one native display and one external monitor via HDMI.

It comes with a backlit keyboard, stereo speakers, 2W x2, Nahimic Audio, and HD 720p with a camera shutter.

It houses 8GB SO-DIMM DDR4-3200 RAM (configurable up to 16GB via two DDR4 SO-DIMM slots and dual-channel capable) and 512GB SSD M.2 2242 PCIe 3.0x4 NVMe, and Windows 11 Home 64.



The new IdeaPad Gaming 3 series. Credit: Lenovo



Lenovo's new gaming laptop is powered by Intel Core i5-11300H (4C / 8T, 3.1 / 4.4GHz, 8MB), NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 4GB GDDR6 graphics processor and an integrated 45Wh cell with up to eight hours of battery life.

The Lenovo IdeaPad Gaming 3 comes in shadow black and is available in two variants-- Rs 54,990 (60 Hz) and Rs 56,990 (120 Hz). The laptop also comes with partner offers that bring the effective price down to under Rs 50,000 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Ultrahuman Ring

New technology company Ultrahuman earlier this week launched an innovative health tracking device Ring.



Ultrahuman Ring. Credit: Ultrahuman



It comes in a minimalistic form factor but is designed for enduring rough usage conditions and workouts. The ring’s outer surface is made of a titanium body coated with tungsten carbide which is five times harder than tool steel and scratch-resistant. It has a smooth inner shell of the ring that makes it comfortable during sleep and rest scenarios. It also comes with power-packed 5-day battery life.



Details of biomarkers to indicate health of the body showed on the Ring app. Credit: Ultrahuman



Ultrahuman Ring works as a standalone or in combination with the existing advanced glucose monitoring platform, Ultrahuman M1, to offer users even insights on NEAT (non-exercise activity thermogenesis), sleep efficiency and its effect on glucose metabolism and food’s impact on recovery and performance. It will be available for pre-order from July 7 globally and the shipments will start in August. Initially, it will cost $299. It will be available for a low price up to $199 for a limited period.

Logitech MX Mechanical Keyboards and MX Master 3S mouse

MX Mechanical and Mini keyboards are designed with dual-coloured keycaps for an optimized peripheral view. Smart backlighting, in six lighting options, automatically adjusts brightness for ambient light and switches off when not needed for efficient battery consumption.

The MX Mechanical and MX Mechanical Mini keyboards are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 17,495, respectively.

To better address the needs of our advanced creators, the MX Master 3S mouse features an 8,000 DPI optical sensor that tracks on most surfaces including glass and offers faster workflow with high-resolution monitors. Clicks are now 90% quieter compared to MX Master 3 while keeping the same satisfying precision feel so that you can focus on your work, not the noise.



Logitech MX Mechanical keyboard and MX Mouse 3S mouse. Credit: Logitech



The MX Master 3S features the MagSpeed Electromagnetic wheel that zips through 1,000 lines in one second, the side scroll wheel for faster horizontal navigation, and a unique ergonomic shape crafted for long hours of comfort.

Users can customize individual buttons, use pre-defined or create their own app-specific profiles, adjust tracking speed, select backlighting effects, and more to optimize their workflow.

All three products, equipped with both Bluetooth low energy (BLE) and proprietary Logi Bolt wireless technology for a reliable, secure connection even in congested environments, can connect to up to three different devices and are compatible across a variety of operating systems, including Windows, macOS, iPadOS, Android, Chrome OS, and Linux.

The MX Master 3S comes in two colours graphite and pale gray-- for Rs 10,995.

Lava Blaze series

It comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ (1600 × 720) display, 12nm class 2GHz MediaTek Helio A22 quad-core processor with IMG PowerVR GE-class GPU, 3GB RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 256GB), Android 12 OS, triple-slots (two for nano SIMs and microSD card), fingerprint sensor on the back and a 5,000mAh battery.



The new Blaze series phone. Credit: Lava



As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-cameras-- main 13MP ( f/1.8) sensor backed by a 2MP depth sensor and a VGA camera with a LED Flash and an 8MP camera (f/2.0) on the front. It comes in glass black, glass blue, glass green and glass red for Rs 8,699 on Flipkart.

Boult Drift and Cosmic Watch series

Boult Drift smartwatch features a 1.69-inch screen 240x280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display.

It supports around 60 sports modes and 150+ watch faces. It also features a heart rate monitor, sleep tracker (with insights on deep sleep, light sleep, and wake-up time) and 24/7 heart rate monitoring. It also has a built-in microphone and speaker. This lets users answer incoming calls or dial their desired contact right from the wrist. It costs Rs 1,999.



Boult Drift. Credit: Boult



On the other hand, the Boult Cosmic has a 1.69-inch TFT screen with 240x280 resolution, pixel density of 218ppi, 500 nits high brightness display and 100+ watch faces.

It comes with a blood pressure monitor, blood-oxygen (SpO2) saturation tracker, Heart rate monitor, menstrual cycle monitor, water-resistance and multiple sports modes. It has advanced HR sensors for accurate and effective heart rate monitoring, calorie count, and step count. It costs Rs 1,499.

Tecno Spark 8P

It features a 6.6-inch full HD+(2408 x 1080p) display (with pixel density of 401ppi), 12nm class MediaTek Helio G85 octa-core processor, 1000MHz ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU, 4GB LPDDR4x RAM, 64GB storage (expandable up to 512GB), Android 11-based HiOS 7.6, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W charger.



Techno Spart 8P. Credit: Tecno



It also boasts a triple-camera module-- main 50MP sensor + 2MP depth sensor and AI camera with LED flash on the back and an 8MP on the front with dedicated dual-LED flash. It also supports a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and the device comes with IPX2 splash-resistant rating. It costs Rs 10,999.

HiSense L9G Laser TV projector

The new TV Projector comes with Ambient Light Rejection (ALR) screen technology. The laser projection supports up to 120-inch screen size with 4K resolution, with a distance of 30 cm from the wall.

The projector promises to display colour accurate content and supports up to a brightness of 3000 Lumens brightness.

With Digital Micromirror support, it produces smoother motion on the screen. And, MEMC Technology also contributes, improving the fluidity of fast-action in games, movies, and sports.



HiSense L9G Laser TV projector. Credit: HiSense



Furthermore, the L9G features a proximity sensor that reduces the brightness of the laser light source when a moving body gets close to 50cm in turn protecting the eye. The projector has X-Fusion laser light technology and promises to offer more than 25,000 hours of shelf life.

Also, it is touted come with the world’s first triple colour laser technology that supports pure red, green and blue lasers to achieve new levels of colour performance, reaching 107% of the BT.2020 (video broadcast technology standard) colour space. Also, it comes with 40W Dolby Atmos sound system. It costs Rs 4,99,999.

Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition

The device comes in Marvel hero-themed premium gift box, that includes Realme GT NEO 3 150W smartphone, as well as customized Thor: Love and Thunder themed cards, wallpaper, stickers, medals, and a sim card tray pin.

It comes with 150W fast charging support. It is also touted to be India’s first phone to feature Dimensity 8100 5G processor, Realme’s first dedicated display Processor, the largest Stainless Steel VC Cooling area in a phone, and sports a Sony IMX766 flagship sensor.

As far as the specifications are concerned, it comes with a 6.7-inch full HD+(2412×1080p) AMOLED 10-bit display and supports a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000Hz instant touch sampling rate and is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5 shield. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor, and dual-SIM slots (nano SIM-1 + nano SIM-2).



Realme GT Neo 3 150W Thor: Love and Thunder Limited Edition



It features 5nm class Dimensity 8100 octa-core processor with Mali-G510 MC6 GPU, Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0, 8GB/12GB LPDDR5 RAM with 128GB/256GB (UFS 3.1) storage, and 5,000mAh (with 150W charged).

As far as the photography hardware is concerned, it features a triple-camera module-- 50MP (with Sony IMX766 sensor, OIS, f/1.88) + 8MP 119-degree ultra-wide lens (f/2.25) + 2MP macro (f/2.4) with LED flash. On the front, it houses a 16MP (Samsung S5K3P9 sensor, f/2.45) sensor.

It comes in Nitro Blue with 12GB RAM and 256GB configuration for Rs 42,999 in India.

