The Rajya Sabha election 'super over' that triggered a political avalanche in the hills

A political avalanche in Himachal

Nestled in the Himalayas, Himachal Pradesh is a quiet place politically. It contributes four MPs to the Lok Sabha. Rarely do we see Himachal politics getting space in the mainstream media, but last week was rare.

Rajya Sabha filled 56 positions last week, but the contest in Himachal stood out, like its towering peaks.

A Rajya Sabha election has snowballed into a massive political crisis with the fate of Himachal Pradesh’s government hanging on a thread.

To get their MPs into the upper house, both parties needed support of MLAs. Congress with 40 MLAs was expected to prevail over BJP which had just 25. While the numbers may favour an easy win for Congress, the unpredictable nature of politics suggests that the outcome could be quite different.

Amid a lot of drama and allegations of kidnapping of Congress MLAs by none other than CM Sukhu the results came out.

Six Congress MLAs cross voted alongside 3 independents and BJP matched Congress at 34. BJP had managed to snatch a tie from the jaws of defeat. The game went into 'super over' with the winning candidate getting selected via a draw.

Congress’s fortunes have not shone in a long time now, and Tuesday's episode did nothing to change that. BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan won against Congress candidate Abhishek Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha election. And with that a sword hung over the Congress government’s rule in the state. The sword was temporarily put aside a day after the result as the Speaker of the Assembly suspended 15 MLAs from the BJP . The sword of disqualification soon fell on the rebel Congress as all six of them were suspended .

In between, Vikramaditya Singh, son of former CM Virbhadra Singh and a minister in the current regime, also resigned. However, when his resignation was not "accepted", he "refused" to press for it .