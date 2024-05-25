Politics, religion, and blame-games take centre-stage as India enters sixth phase of polling

Hello dear readers!



As we proceed towards the final lap of the biggest democratic festival of the world, Lok Sabha elections 2024, political drama in the country has not failed to keep us engaged throughout the week.

The country has already witnessed five phases of polling while the sixth is under way, and with just one more phase to go, all eyes are glued on June 4, when we finally get to know who gets the ‘throne’.

Among other major political developments this week, we saw parties holding rallies in different states and blame-game among leaders that went on in full swing. Politics over women's safety also made headlines with major development alongside.

So, brace yourselves as we dive into all that happened over the course of the week.



The infinite loop of religion, politics and elections