BJP's election blitz and Congress in a huddle; Exploding controversies over cafe blast and water

The week has been politically jam-packed as parties nationwide gear up for the Lok Sabha polls. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) made headlines by releasing its first list of candidates for 195 seats, kicking off the electoral marathon, while Congress hogged the limelight with the list of 39 seats.

Congress has released the initial list of candidates for 39 Lok Sabha constituencies across Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Meghalaya, Nagaland, and Sikkim. Rahul Gandhi, Congress MP, will once again vie for the Wayanad seat in Kerala. Among the 39, 16 are from Kerala, seven from Karnataka, six from Chhattisgarh, four from Telangana, two from Meghalaya, and one each from Nagaland, Tripura and Sikkim. However, one glaring absence in the list raises questions: Did Congress miss to address the elephant in the room—Madhya Pradesh?

In Karnataka, the blast at the Rameshwaram Cafe in Bengaluru ignited a political dispute between the BJP and the Congress. The BJP accused the Congress government of showing sympathy towards anti-social elements and terrorist organisations, asserting that the Siddaramaiah disposition lacked the moral authority to govern.

If this was not enough, Bengaluru is staring at a severe water crisis, with the city facing a shortfall of over 1,500 MLD. And, the crisis has turned political, with opposition BJP leaders accusing the government of ineffective management and issuing a stern warning of protests if decisive action is not taken within a week.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is practically on a political steroids regimen, sprinting through states from South to North, with his latest stop being Jammu and Kashmir. He's blowing the bugle loud and clear for the upcoming elections, inaugurating several projects and laying stones for many others along the way.

We will get to these stories and more that made headlines this week in this edition of DH Political Theatre.