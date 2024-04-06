With loud grumblings amid guarantees galore, India gears up for Lok Sabha elections

Modi’s visit to Tamil Nadu also saw the media-shy prime minister break his silence on electoral bonds: in an interview with Thanthi TV, the PM defended the controversial scheme saying that it promoted transparency as against the earlier cash-based practice in political donations. The PM, however, admitted that “nothing is perfect” and assured that “imperfections” could be addressed later on, even as news on electoral bonds slipped away from the limelight.

Joining the bandwagon

Artificial intelligence has been the buzzword since 2023 and PM Modi joined the bandwagon this week, with the BJP deploying AI to translate the prime minister’s speeches to several local languages in the South, as well as into Bengali, Odia, and Punjabi.

However, whether the use of AI helps Modi and the BJP make inroads into hitherto inhospitable states remains to be seen.

On the campaign trail…

PM Modi this week also kicked off the NDA campaign for the Lok Sabha polls from Bihar, before travelling to Bengal and Rajasthan for rallies.

While the PM was greeted by thousands of supporters during his campaign tours, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee took exception to the PM’s attacks against the Opposition, and held a parallel rally wherein she proclaimed that poisonous snakes were more trustworthy than the saffron party.

This week also saw both the BJP and the Congress release their lists of star campaigners for the Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, with all expected faces making the cut .

Manifesting a manifesto

With only two weeks to go for the Lok Sabha elections, the Congress this week unveiled their poll manifesto , promising work, wealth, and welfare for 140 crore Indians, including a slew of related measures such as legal guarantee for MSP, a raise in the reservation cap, and a nationwide socio-economic caste census, among others.

The BJP, however, labelled the promises a “bundle of lies” and reminded everyone about the party’s recurring failures to manifest the promises made in earlier poll manifestos.

Wayward in Wayanad

Rahul Gandhi’s decision to contest from Wayanad with question marks over Amethi gave Union Minister Smriti Irani ample ammunition to target the Congress leader. Accusing Rahul of abandoning Amethi, Irani cited Rahul’s absence from Kerala and forecast the same fate for Wayanad, and attacked the grand old party for seeking support of the SDPI , the political arm of the banned PFI.

The absence of IUML flags during Rahul’s rally in Wayanad also grabbed eyeballs, with both the CPI(M) and the BJP attacking the Congress leader , albeit in different ways.

As regards Amethi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s husband Robert seems to have thrown his hat into the ring, and has hinted that he is keen to make his political debut from the seat, which, for long, had been a bastion for the Gandhi family.

Nataka in Karnataka

Karnataka too saw its fair share of political drama this week, with uncertainty about actor-turned-politician and Mandya MP Sumalatha Ambareesh’s political future and friction between Union Home Minister Amit Shah and former Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister K S Eshwarappa.

When the dust settled, Sumalatha laid rumours to rest and declared that she would join the BJP but would not contest the Lok Sabha polls this time.

Eshwarappa, meanwhile, read between the lines and took Shah’s snub as a message to contest the parliamentary elections independently .

Friday also saw reports suggesting that a BJP leader had been detained by the NIA in connection with the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, but the agency neither confirmed nor denied the reports, equivocating, "unverified news items hamper effective investigations in the case".

Nation in a nutshell

Apart from the developments mentioned above, this week also saw AAP leader Sanjay Singh getting bail in the Delhi excise policy case. Out of prison after six months, Singh was quick to exercise his newfound liberty, and promptly attacked the BJP over Kejriwal’s arrest immediately after release.

This week also saw the Supreme Court issue a notice to the EC on a plea by the Congress to count all VVPATs, with the grand old party expressing doubts about the reliability of EVMs .

The Kharge-led party also launched an all-out attack on the BJP over the issue of corruption-accused leaders getting clean chits after joining the saffron party.