Fresh year, same old politics: Mandir, yatra and mind your language

Ahoy! ladies and gentlemen,
Welcome to the last political theatre of the year 2023.
The year is about to change, but the politics of the country remains the same. A political yatra is set to begin, the good old language warriors are back on the streets and all other drama happening under the massive shadow of the Ram Mandir that has stirred the political pot of India for decades.
It is the same and yet it is different and that is what keeps the political nerds hooked to the drama that everyday politics brings.
The last week of 2023 again brought us spicy political action from all parts of the country, and if you have missed any of it do not leave your seats. Bear with us as we show you all the politics that happened last week.
Jog for ‘justice’
After scaling the south and north of the country during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress is set to march east to west led by Rahul Gandhi. This time it will be called the 'Bharat Nyay Yatra' and will stretch from Manipur to Mumbai.
Through this yatra, the grand old party aims to highlight issues related to economic, social and political justice.
Congress hopes that the yatra will be the starting point of a political turnaround for which it has waited for at least a decade now. And for patience, they do not have to look further than their rival, BJP. The saffron party has bided its time for decades and is now set to reap benefits with one of its key political promises coming to life.
Congress’s yatra begins on January 14. A week later, the inauguration of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir takes place and that brings another challenge for the grand old party.
Congress’s conundrum
Shutters of shops along a road decorated with Hindu-theme artwork ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Lord Ram temple, in Ayodhya
Congress leaders are burning the midnight oil to come out with a nuanced stand on whether the party will attend the temple inauguration or not. A decision either way will have ramifications.
Its allies are also treading with caution with only the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha clearly announcing their willingness to attend the function. TMC has said that Mamata’s attendance in the event is unlikely, while Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Sanjay Raut has termed it a "BJP event".
However, Raut along with Samajwadi Party’s Dimple Yadav has said that they will go to the temple sometime in the future. Sharad Pawar said he had not received the invitation.
CPI(M), on the other hand, has clearly turned down the invitation to be a part of the inauguration.
As more parties clarify their stance on the issue, the politics is set to spice up.
In Karnataka, breaking law to enforce it
Kannada activists took to streets and then to vandalism demanding 60 per cent signboards of shops in Bengaluru in Kannada. Police detained the agitators but not before they had wreaked havoc in parts of the city. T A Narayana Gowda, state president of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike which was involved in the vandalism, denounced the police action to stop them and claimed that police were trying to suppress their voices. He said, “We are raising our voice to save our language in our own land.”
However, videos circulating on social media showed the group raising not just their voices but hands too. Perhaps that is why Gowda and others were detained.
Hijab wrap
Siddaramaiah had announced that the hijab ban from educational institutions would be lifted soon. However, the time has yet to come. He later said that the ban will be lifted after discussions with the law department. This gave the Opposition much needed salvo to fire on the Congress government. KTR and Owaisi from Telangana attacked Congress, while in the state BJP slammed Congress for ‘appeasement’.
Done with the ‘dabdaba’?
It took a lot of time for the Wrestling Federation of India elections to take place, but once they did, things moved pretty quickly.
Sanjay Singh, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s aide, was elected the WFI head, leading to the former chief of the organisation announcing 'dabdaba toh hai dabdaba toh rahega' (dominance is there and it will remain). Wrestler Sakshi Malik announced retirement, Olympic medalist Bajrang Punia and Asian Games champion Vinesh Phogat returned their awards.
Meanwhile, the sports ministry suspended the newly elected WFI until further orders, and Brij Bhushan said he was "done" with wrestling and now his focus will be on Lok Sabha elections. Opposition continued to press the government to take more steps. while Sakshi Malik met Priyanka Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi went to meet Bajrang Punia.
The suspension of the wrestling body has been challenged as wrestlers continue to fight for justice.
In other news
In Bihar, JD(U) chief Lalan Singh resigned and CM Nitish Kumar was named as the party's new chief.
The change at the top is said to have been triggered by Lalan’s growing proximity to Lalu Yadav’s RJD, the dominant partner in the alliance government in Bihar, with Nitish wanting to tighten his grip over the party in the election year.
Tamil actor-turned-politician Vijayakanth passed away aged 71 on Thursday. The Tamil mega star was the founder of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) which took the DMK and AIADMK head-on, briefly altering the bipolar political landscape that characterises Tamil Nadu politics.
Tamil Nadu’s local politics continued to pose challenges for the I.N.D.I.A alliance this week too. DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran’s old speech was unearthed on social media where he said people from UP and Bihar come to Tamil Nadu to clean toilets.
In Andhra Pradesh, a political churn was witnessed this week as poll strategist Prashant Kishor met TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu.
Ruling YSRCP’s social media handles were quick to peddle old statements of Naidu and Lokesh criticising Kishor in the past. In one instance, Naidu had called Prashant Kishor a "Bihar dacoit" doing politics in Andhra Pradesh.
The Left government in Kerala is under pressure as its Nava Kerala Sadas yatra has come under scanner. Congress in the state has alleged that the ruling party is using public funds for its political gains. The Left government’s police action against protesting youth Congress workers has led to a political controversy with the grand old party calling the CM Vijayan a "psychopath".
The world theatre
In Pakistan, decks are being cleared for the upcoming election, or as some naysayers say, selection. Nawaz Sharif's nomination for the 2024 elections has been accepted while Imran Khan lingers in jail. Predicting Pakistan’s next PM might be the easiest thing in the world right now, but knowing Pakistan, you are never sure.
Meanwhile in Qatar, the death sentence of eight Indians was commuted which BJP celebrated as a big "diplomatic victory" of the Modi government
Maine and Colorado - the two US states - have banned Donald Trump from contesting elections as the efforts to do the same in other states also have gained steam. What lies ahead is an interesting legal battle for Trump, who himself is inarguably the most interesting politician in the world.
We will leave you with an advance wish of a happy and prosperous new year.
Exit Stage Left,
DH Newsletters Team