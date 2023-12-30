Fresh year, same old politics: Mandir, yatra and mind your language

Ahoy! ladies and gentlemen,

Welcome to the last political theatre of the year 2023.

The year is about to change, but the politics of the country remains the same. A political yatra is set to begin, the good old language warriors are back on the streets and all other drama happening under the massive shadow of the Ram Mandir that has stirred the political pot of India for decades.

It is the same and yet it is different and that is what keeps the political nerds hooked to the drama that everyday politics brings.

The last week of 2023 again brought us spicy political action from all parts of the country, and if you have missed any of it do not leave your seats. Bear with us as we show you all the politics that happened last week.

Jog for ‘justice’